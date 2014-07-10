Adobe gives away free design assets

Scalable icon set by Yoon J Kim

Adobe's long been in the business of design software, but in June it took its first steps into the world of hardware as part of Creative Cloud 2014. And today it's expanded its operations further, entering the content creation business for the first time with the Creative Cloud Market - a collection of "high-quality, curated assets for creatives by creatives".

Geometric pattern by Claudio Guglieri

The royalty-free assets include vector graphics, icons, patterns, UI Kits, for-placement images, branding layouts, wireframes, charts, vector shapes, repeatable patterns, backgrounds and brushes and more.

All free to subscribers to the Creative Cloud (except for those on the cut-price Photography Plan), they've been commissioned by what Adobe calls "some of the most talented and experienced Creatives on Behance".

Detailed vector tree silhouette by Neubau Berlin

Right now you can only access the assets via the desktop app, but iOS and browser-based versions are "in the works", Adobe says. You'll be able to download up to 500 unique assets each month.

Check out what the Creative Cloud Market looks like and how to use it in the video below.

