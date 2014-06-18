The top 5 new features in InDesign CC 2014

In 2013, Adobe moved from its traditional software sales model, the Creative Suite, to its Creative Cloud subscription model. That meant that, rather than waiting a whole year for a new version, subscribers could get new features on a continuous rolling basis.

However, Adobe has released a slew of new features all at once. A total of 14 applications have received upgrades, under the heading 'Creative Cloud 2014'. So the new version of Photoshop is called Photoshop CC 2014, the new Illustrator is called Illustrator CC 2014, and so on.

Adobe is also fortifying its mobile offering, with brand new apps, and expanding its reach into hardware to boot. You can find out about all the changes Adobe's announced today here, but in this article we'll look specifically at the new features in InDesign CC 2014...

01. Easier tables

Tables are now easier to create in InDesign

Working with tables in InDesign has long been a process of copying and pasting, and creating and deleting rows and columns. But now in InDesign CC 2014 it's much easier to move columns and rows where you want them, by simply selecting, dragging, and dropping.

02. Typekit missing fonts workflow

When you open a document that uses a font you don't have installed, one click automatically searches for the font in Typekit and installs it on your machine, making it available to InDesign CC 2014 as well as other applications on your computer.

03. Colour groups

Finding a specific colour just got easier

InDesign CC 2014 now supports colour groups similar to those in Illustrator, making it easier to locate the colour you want quickly in a multi-coloured document.

With color groups, you can organize swatches in any way that makes sense for your projects as well as being able to import colour groups you've created in Illustrator. And when you import Kuler colours, you can automatically create a color group for a Kuler theme.

04. Easier search

When you search a long document, you quickly get into a rhythm of clicking 'Find Next' and it's easy to click past the one you want, which means you have to go back to the top of the document and start again. But in InDesign CC 2014, you don't. You can choose 'Find Previous' and go back one.

05. EPub Fixed layout

When making an ebook, you can now export to EPub Fixed Layout

Previously when you exported an EPub file created in InDesign, the pages would reflow for different devices and for reader preferences, such as text size. But while that was useful for a text-heavy or text-only ebook, it wasn't so great for designers who'd spent days creating ebooks featuring a lot of images or which required a stylised layout.

With InDesign CC 2014, you can choose to export a fixed-layout EPUB file, so the resulting eBook will look exactly as your layout looks in InDesign. The EPUB3 fixed-layout format also supports live text, audio, video, and other interactive elements.

Head here to read our round-up of today's Creative Cloud 2014 releases.