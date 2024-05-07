People can't stop laughing at the Canadian Army's new logo design

By Joe Foley
published

Have they been playing Minecraft?

Canadian Army icon that looks like a pixel art design from Minecraft
(Image credit: Canadian Army)

The many risks involved in logo design are undoubtedly trivial compared to the dangers faced by military. But even the armed forces need to be careful when it comes to rebranding, and to how it's communicated.

Part of the problem in the case of the Canadian Army logo design debacle was communication. And part of it may have just been bad design. Either way, it probably shouldn't have asked the public for opinions on a new icon that looks a piece of pixel art from Minecraft.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles