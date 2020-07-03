Adobe Premiere Pro 2020 review

Premiere Pro 2020 is a top-of-the-line, industry standard video editor with an incredibly simple layout and powerful editing tools. The monthly subscription fee can be off-putting for those on a tight budget, but Premiere Pro has everything you need to create great videos.

Adobe Premiere Pro is an industry standard video-editing software available for a monthly subscription fee. The latest version, 14.3, was released in June 2020, and brings with it a few helpful tweaks on top of the already well-established back catalogue of features.

It now includes features such as access to royalty free music via the Essential Sound panel from within the software, and Lumetri Color, a powerful colour grading and cinematic colour styling tool with multiple visual displays for accurate editing.

Is it worth the monthly subscription fee, though? Let's take a look at some of its latest and greatest features. To see how it compares with other video editing options, see our post on the best video editing software (spoiler: Adobe Premiere Pro is number one on our list).

Adobe Premiere Pro: Easy to navigate layout

Workspaces make organising easy (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes/Adobe)

Premiere Pro 2020 is incredibly easy to use because it organises your application window using a series of tabs at the top of the window known as workspaces. Each workspace gives a slightly different layout to accomplish different tasks.

The Learning workspace gives instant access to a series of introductory tutorials that walk users through the software. Elsewhere, the Editing workspace opens up several different options in the panel system below to give easy access to video and audio effects, and transitions, as well as commonly used graphics and titles options.

Each workspace has its own Panels (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes/Adobe)

Each workspace is laid out, quite simply, in quadrants called panels. The Project panel is where you’ll import and organise your media, be it video, graphics, or titles. The Source Monitor panel allows you to preview clips you’ve imported before dragging them into your timeline for editing. This is much more flexible than viewing in the timeline because it allows you to set in and out points ahead of timeline importing.

The Program Monitor panels allows you to view your project as it currently stands in the editing process. Then the Timeline panel displays a chronological view of your project, as this is where you’ll be making edits, and adjustments. Each panel is resizeable and modular, meaning you can rearrange them anywhere in your window to suit your own bespoke workflow.

Adobe Premiere Pro: Lumetri Color

Control your colours from the Lumetri Color panel (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes/Adobe)

The Lumetri Color panel is extensively armed with some Lightroom-style colour adjustment displays for accurate colour grading and cinematic colour styling. Tools include colour and tone sliders, curves, colour wheels, vignette controls, and preset LUTs (Look Up Tables) as well as offering the ability for you to import your own LUT to the project.

Each tool is incredibly easy to learn, categorised under separate drop-down menus within the Lumetri Color panel, and displays real-time changes to the video you’re editing in the Program Monitor panel.

You can assign preset audio edits in the Essential Sound panel (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes/Adobe)

The Essential Sound panel in the Audio workspace allows users to categorise audio clips by way of a drop-down menu. From here you can automatically assign preset audio edits for better volume and clarity for specific voice intonations such as female or male. Auto Ducking will automatically adjust background audio volume for clearer dialogue and voice overs.

Adobe Premiere Pro: Titles and graphics

There are plenty of ready made templates to choose from (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes/Adobe)

Under the Graphics workspace it’s simple to pick from a host of pre-made titles and graphics templates in the Essential Graphics panel, and edit them bespoke to your project. Alternatively, save yourself some time and click on the Adobe Stock button to search through a huge catalogue of paid-for and free stock title pages which are sharp, slick, and intuitive to use. Double-click on an icon and roll the cursor over the icon to get a short preview of the entire clip without the need to import. Search graphics templates with the search bar using simple keywords.

Adobe Premiere Pro: Stock Audio assets

Royalty free music is now easier to access (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes/Adobe)

A new addition to Essential Sound is the ability to trawl through the Adobe Stock library, download, and license royalty free music. Sort by mood, genre, and other filters such as tempo (bpm), and duration. You can even filter for soundtracks that include or exclude vocals – particularly handy if your project has a bold narrative already. It’s also possible to preview the music from the panel without having to import into your project, with the added ability to skip through the track seamlessly using the in-built waveform display.

Adobe Premiere Pro: Premiere Pro Productions

Productions are useful for groups and solo users (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes/Adobe)

Productions are an evolution of the shared projects previously seen in earlier editions of Premiere Pro, and work by allowing multiple users to edit on the same project simultaneously without duplicating the project files or media within it using shared local storage.

Although designed for teams of editors to work collaboratively on a project, there are also benefits to the single user. Files and media that are now renamed inside Premiere Pro Productions will also rename the actual media on the local storage, and vice versa. Also, because there’s no reproduction of the media between projects, as the project simply references the media on the local storage, you can save a ton of storage space depending on your style of workflow.

Adobe Premiere Pro: ProRes RAW

The ProRes RAW codec by Apple is now supported in Premiere Pro, meaning users can now import, edit, and grade footage using the camera’s image sensor data for more powerful editing. This works across Windows and macOS platforms and provides a solution to those using Apple ProRes workflows that go from camera straight through to content delivery.

Adobe Premiere Pro 14.3: System requirements

MacOS

Intel® 6thGen or newer CPU

macOS v10.13 or later

8 GB of RAM

2 GB of GPU VRAM

Internet connection and registration are necessary for required software activation, validation of subscriptions, and access to online services

Windows

Intel® 6thGen or newer CPU – or AMD equivalent

Microsoft Windows 10 (64-bit) version 1803 or later

8 GB of RAM

2 GB of GPU VRAM

Internet connection and registration are necessary for required software activation, validation of subscriptions, and access to online services

Should I buy Adobe Premiere Pro?

Whether you’re a casual user or a seasoned pro, Adobe Premiere Pro 2020 has everything you need to edit your videos. There are a wide-range of tools on offer and it’s laid out beautifully. Beginners may be overwhelmed by the myriad features, and might have to spend some time getting used to the editing workflow, but this isn’t unique to Premiere Pro.

However, it should be noted that this is the ‘Pro’ software Adobe offers for video editing, and there are alternatives such as Rush, Elements, and other rival software such as Apple iMovie and Corel VideoStudio Ultimate that are designed for more basic video editing.

Saying that, Adobe has done well to cater for the amateur by providing a Learning workspace with easy-to-follow tutorials, guiding the user through the software. Any creative user, especially with a design background, will find Premiere Pro useful for putting together not only video, but audio, and graphics too, including animations and titles.