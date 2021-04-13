Download Adobe Acrobat: Get an Adobe Acrobat free trial

Want to know how to download Adobe Acrobat? We're not surprised. This PDF creation, editing and management tool will save you a ton of time and effort when working with your files across your desktop, web, and mobile devices.

Yes, you'll find basic PDF tools in your operating system, and in software such as Microsoft Word. But they're pretty limited, and will only get you so far. Ever tried to print a web page, and found that you just end up with a jumbled mess? Adobe Acrobat will create a PDF that actually reflects what was on the original page, and you can optimise your PDF for easy sending too.

Don't forget to check out our guides to downloading other Adobe software, such as how to download Photoshop and how to download Premier Pro.

Need to edit that PDF later, or allow clients to edit it, add comments, or electronically sign it? Acrobat has you covered here too. Then there are a host of security features, allowing you to password-protect your PDFs, remove metadata, or even redact specific sections if necessary.

Download a free trial of Adobe Acrobat Pro DC today

You can try the latest release of Adobe Acrobat Pro DC for free with a seven-day trial from Adobe. There’s no obligation to buy as long as you cancel your subscription within seven days. Alternatively, if you like it, you can convert to a paid subscription, either during the trial or after it’s expired.

View Deal

These are just some of the tools that make Adobe Acrobat a must-have for anyone involved in PDF creation and editing. And the software is constantly evolving. So a subscription is a must-have for busy creative professional, allowing you to benefit from all the latest features automatically.

Adobe Acrobat comes in two flavours. Adobe Acrobat Standard DC is for Windows only, and offers all the standard PDF features that allow you to view, create, edit, sign, and convert PDF files. Adobe Acrobat Pro DC, meanwhile, is for both Windows and Mac, and also includes special features such as:

Compare two versions of a PDF to review all differences

Turn scanned documents into editable, searchable PDFs

Advanced mobile editing tools

Validate and fix PDFs for ISO and accessibility standards

Of the two, we'd recommend you download Adobe Acrobat Pro DC, because it only costs a little more than to download Adobe Acrobat Standard DC, and you'll get the full feature set. Plus, of course, if you use a Mac then it's the only option anyway.

Also be aware that Acrobat Pro DC is included when you download Creative Cloud, Adobe's all-apps subscription package which gives you the whole Adobe suite of software, including Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign and more. In our view, a Creative Cloud subscription is the best-value way to get Adobe Acrobat Pro DC overall.

Can I download Adobe Acrobat for free?

Yes, you can download Adobe Acrobat for free, in the form of a seven-day free trial of Adobe Acrobat Pro DC. (Note that you cannot get a free trial of Adobe Acrobat Standard DC.)

And trust us, this is the only way to get Adobe Acrobat free. Yes, if you search for 'download Adobe Acrobat free', you'll probably find websites claiming to offer a free version. But those websites are usually run by criminals, and clicking on download links they contain will probably lead to your computer being infected in viruses and malware. At best, these will make your operating system run slower, at worst they could end up stealing your information and emptying your bank account. So it's really not worth the risk.

You can cancel your subscription at any time during your week's trial via your Adobe Account page or by contacting Customer Support, and you won't have to pay a thing. Alternatively, if you like the software and decide to keep your subscription, you can just keep going.

How much does it cost to download Adobe Acrobat?

There’s only one way to buy and download Adobe Acrobat Standard DC: As a single-app subscription, for which you pay monthly or annually. The best value option is an annual subscription, which will cost you $12.99 / £13.14 / AU$18.69 per month.

However, there are two ways to buy and download Adobe Acrobat Standard DC. The first, and cheapest, is again to subscribe as a single-app subscription, which you can choose to pay for either monthly or annually. The best value option is an annual subscription, which will cost you $14.99 / £15.17 / AU$21.99 per month.

The second is take out an All Apps subscription. This will cost you more, but provide access to all of the Creative Cloud apps, along with a range of other benefits. (If you’re not sure which CC apps could be useful to you, check out our Adobe software list.) An All Apps subscription currently costs $52.99 per month / £49.94 / AU$76.99 per month.

Those prices see general discounts from time to time – see our guide to the latest Creative Cloud discounts for more on that. And if you're a teacher, student or working in education, you can get a special discount, which you'll find details of below.

Download Adobe Acrobat: Discounts for students and teachers

If you’re a student, teacher or anyone working in education, you can get Adobe Acrobat as part of a discounted All Apps plan at a much lower rate. This means you can get the entire Creative Cloud suite of apps, along with 100GB cloud storage, Adobe Portfolio, Adobe Fonts, and Adobe Spark, for just $15.99 / £13.15 / AU$21.99 per month for the first year, and then $29.99 / £25.28 / AU$43.99 the following year.

Related articles: