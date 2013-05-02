Adobe unveils powerful new photo-editing tool

Tom Hogarty, Adobe's group product manager for Photoshop Lightroom, has given a sneak peek into a brand-new, high-end tool the company is planning to help designers process RAW photos on tablets and work seamlessly between different devices and services in the cloud.

In the episode of photography talk show The Grid above (from around the nine-minute mark onwards), he talks through the features the tool will offer, including:

Editing for RAW photo formats, including Photoshop Lightroom develop-module parameters like exposure, clarity, shadows, highlights, and white balance.

Cloud-synchronized editing so that changes made on a tablet arrive on the same photo on the PC.

The ability to zoom all the way to 100% for checking photo focus and details.

You'll be able to zoom in 100% into a raw photo on your iPad

There's no name or release date yet, but we are shown a brief demo of a prototype in the video to see how it will work in practice. We're also told that the new app will be a close relative to Adobe's Lightroom software for PCs and serve as a cloud-connected companion to the program.

It's an attractive move by Adobe that seems in tune with the way the photo editing workflow is now taking place across a range of cloud services, from Dropbox to Squarespace to Flickr, and from PC to Mac to tablets and smartphone. Will this be the tool that makes high-end photo editing on the train as simple as on the powerful office desktop? We can't wait to find out...

What features would you like to see in Adobe's new app? Let us know in the comments below!