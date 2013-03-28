Photoshop to get social features

Adobe is keen to tap in to Behance's enthusiastic community of designers

The design world was rocked last December when Adobe announced it was buying Behance, the portfolio service for designers. One of Behance's big attractions for the software giant was its strong community, and speculation was rife as to whether the new relationship would destroy or strengthen that community.

Now Behance has announced that it will start integrating some of its community features directly into Adobe tools - which are not named, but which are expected to include its major software titles such as Photoshop, Illustrator, and Dreamweaver.

Grasping the social nettle

"We will start integrating some of Behance’s best community features into Adobe tools," writes Scott Belsky, co-founder of Behance and now VP product-community for Adobe, on the team blog, adding that he's surprised by how quickly Adobe has grasped the social nettle.

"There is a strong desire to better understand the creative community’s needs, take a more design-centric approach to product, and support the creative process in new ways," he writes of Adobe. "Adobe reaches millions of creative people around the world every day, and our team at Behance has the opportunity to help connect the creative world throughout the creative process."

Updates to Adobe's tools will be released in May. We can't wait to see what this intriguing partnership comes up with!

Liked this? Read these!

Adobe Photoshop CS6 hands-on review

Free Photoshop brushes every creative must have

Free Photoshop actions to create stunning effects

The best Photoshop plugins

Have you spotted any changes to Behance since the acquisition? Let us know in the comments!