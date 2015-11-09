Art students make budget parody of John Lewis Christmas advert

Students from Brixton's School of Communication Arts have made a £700 parody of the 2015 John Lewis Christmas ad, Man on the Moon, to remind viewers that Christmas doesn't have to cost the Earth.

Titled 'Christmas Doesn't Cost the Moon', the film features handmade props and was created in seven hours for a fraction of the rumored £7m production cost of the John Lewis advert.

John Lewis' #ManOnTheMoon advert cost £7,000,000 and took seven months to create. This one took seven hours and £700.

The film has received over 42,000 views so far. Like the John Lewis version, however, there's a serious message too: "Some things need a big budget. Your Christmas isn't one of them."

