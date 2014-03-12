Creative advertising for burger joint features tasty type

The Shoreditch restaurant catches eyes for all the right reasons

Grabbing the glances of busy London commuters is a hard task for any advertising agency. Whether it's some must-see billboard advertising or some clever print advertising, it has to make an instant impact. Design agency Charlie Smith took to the streets for their work with London based restaurant Byron Burgers.

"We've been working with Byron Burgers for a few years now and have worked on all of their recent new restaurant openings, both hoardings and signage," explains Charlie Smith project manager Hannah Buswell. "For the Shoreditch restaurant [pictured above], we commissioned Jean Jullien."

"The brief was to create a visual that could be applied easily to glass, eye catching and not interupted by the different panes." We love their quirky and humourous approach to advertising and with typographer Jean Jullien at their beck and call, they've caught our eye.

