First set of D&AD Pencil winners announced

The first set of D&AD Pencil winners for 2015 have been announced – but entrants won't find out which colour Pencil (Wood, Graphite or Yellow) they've won until the Award Ceremony at Battersea Evolution on 21 May, when White and Black Pencil winners will also be announced.

Here's round-up from Day One of D&AD Judging Week…

We'll be reporting live from Judging Week this week so stay tuned for more results as they come.

Here are the 2015 D&AD Pencil winners so far…

Press Advertising: 28 Pencils

Leo Burnett Sydney - Shark for WWF (Australia)

Leo Burnett Sydney - Poachers Campaign for WWF (Australia)

Leo Burnett Brasil (Leo Burnett Tailor Made) - Letter Crashes for Fiat (Brazil)

Leo Burnett Brasil (Leo Burnett Tailor Made) - Don't Make-up and Drive for Fiat (Brazil)

AlmapBBDO - Worth a Lot More for Volkswagen do Brasil (Brazil)

AlmapBBDO - It Fits for Volkswagen do Brasil (Brazil)

AlmapBBDO - Mirrors for Volkswagen do Brasil (Brazil)

PROLAM / Young & Rubicam Santiago - Funeral for Rothhammer (Chile)

Y&R China - MIC for Jo Lusby (China)

Lowe China - Human Traffic Sign for Shanghai General Motors (China)

Young & Rubicam Prague - Harley Second World War for PHD Bikes a.s. (Czech Republic)

Herezie - The Beauty Of Sharpness for Zwilling J.A. Henckels (France)

Publicis Conseil - Paris Zoo for Parc Zoologique de Paris (France)

Marcel Worldwide - Inglorious Fruits & Vegetables for Intermarch_ (France)

BBDO Proximity Dusseldorf - Get Adopted for Mars Inc. (Germany)

TribalDDB - Parking for Volkswagen (Germany)

Young & Rubicam Kuala Lumpur / Malaysia - Cans of Positivity for Campbell Soup for Southeast Asia Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)

Publicis M_xico - CDC Banamex - Erase the Difference for CDC (Mexico)

Publicis Peru - Change Your Life for Intralot (Peru)

Press Release: 9 Pencils

Judges perusing the aisles

Ogilvy Cape Town - The Press Ads That Know What's Coming for Volkswagen South Africa (South Africa)

King James Cape Town - Things Happen Fast for Independent Newspapers (South Africa)

DDB SPAIN - VW Area View 360_ Campaign for VAESA (Spain)

Leo Burnett London - Suffocation for Karma Nirvana (United Kingdom)

Bartle Bogle Hegarty London - Peace for Unilever (United Kingdom)

Leo Burnett London - Suffocation for Karma Nirvana (United Kingdom)

adam&eveDDB - Bad Fit for Harvey Nichols (United Kingdom)

adam&eveDDB - Bad Fit for Harvey Nichols (United Kingdom)

McCann - Erickson New York - Swords for Evolve (United States)

Radio Advertising: 20 Pencils

Leo Burnett Melbourne - Foreign Objects (Cane Toad) for Honda Australia (Australia)

Leo Burnett Melbourne - Foreign Objects for Honda Australia (Australia)

DM9 DDB - Spot Against Silence for Amnesty International (Brazil)

Grey Group Canada - Poodle for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America (Canada)

Sancho/BBDO - Radiometries for Exito Group (Colombia)

Grabarz & Partner - "Corrective action" for Volkswagen AG (Germany)

Ogilvy & Mather Group HK - Blogger for Birdland (HK) (Hong Kong)

Ogilvy & Mather Group HK - Made for You for Birdland (HK) (Hong Kong)

Colenso BBDO - Talkies for MARS (New Zealand)

Colenso BBDO - K9FM for MARS (New Zealand)

Colenso BBDO - K9FM for MARS (New Zealand)

Ogilvy Johannesburg - Give Me Strength for Suntory (South Africa)

DDB South Africa - Disney for Wrigley (South Africa)

DDB South Africa - YouTube the Rainbow for Wrigley (South Africa)

DDB South Africa - YouTube the Rainbow for Wrigley (South Africa)

Impact BBDO - Your Destiny Campaign for Commercial Insurance (United Arab Emirates)

Impact BBDO - Your Destiny for Commercial Insurance (United Arab Emirates)

Wieden+Kennedy Portland - Momsong for Old Spice (United States)

Wieden+Kennedy Portland - Dadsong for Old Spice (United States)

Havas Worldwide - The Most Interesting Man In The World for Dos Equis (United States)

Writing For Design: 8 Pencils

Wieden+Kennedy - London Because No Reason for Brown-Forman (United Kingdom)

Liked this? Try these...