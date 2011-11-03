The work was commissioned by Nick Leaf, MTV's director of Emerging Markets, who wanted a promo that celebrated music, high definition picture quality and the 5.1-channel surround sound that is a key feature of the MTV Live HD.

Trent Payne, creative director at 77 Creative says, "We created a story of pixels communicating with the human world through white cubes, which they dance around, energising our world with the splendour of colour, sound and dance.

"On the surface of their world, there is a glitter-like substance, which is essentially the physical embodiment of sound. When they dance and disturb the surface, it’s what we humans call music."

MTV Live HD - the art behind the ad - still from Pixel Gods promo

The advert was directed by Silver Cloud Films along with cinematographer Torquil Fleming-Boyd. The music in the advert was composed by Richard 'Sticky' Forbes -- London-based music producer and remixer for Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake and Aaliyah.

You can watch 77 Creative's Pixel Gods promo below: