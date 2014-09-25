D&AD unveils new Annual and new President

If you pay attention to Creative Bloq, then you'll notice we feature D&AD quite a lot – for good reason. Founded in 1962 by a group of London-based designers and art directors, it's evolved into a major global organisation that exists to promote excellence in design and advertising everywhere.

And today we have not one but two bits of important news from this centre of worldwide design excellence...

New President

New President Mark Bonner and CEO Tim Lindsay

Firstly, D&AD has formally announced Mark Bonner, Founder and co-creative director of GBH, as its new President for the upcoming year. Mark's had a long involvement with D&AD: he originally came through the D&AD New Blood Awards programme, winning a New Blood Yellow Pencil as a Graduate – and now 23 years later, he's been appointed its chief.

With Bonner replacing outgoing President Laura Jordan Bambach, D&AD has also elected seven new trustees elected to its board from across the creative industries. They are:

Rosie Bardales, Executive Creative Director and Partner, BETC London

Harriet Devoy, Creative Director of Design, Marketing Communications, Apple EMEA

Thomas Fitzmaurice, Junior Designer, Interbrand [New Blood Trustee]

Dan Germain, Global Head of Brand and Creative, Innocent

Andrew Lawrence, Creative Director, Elmwood

Nils Leonard, Chief Creative Officer, Grey London

Steve Vranakis, Executive Creative Director, Google Creative Lab

New annual

The front cover was designed by Técha Noble and Emma Price

The 2014 D&AD Annual – the yearly guide to the best in design and advertising – has also been released. Launched yesterday at the London Design Festival, the book comes packed full of inspiration from all walks of design. Considered to be the authoritative archive of advertising and design, it features all the winners from this year's event.

"We wanted to make the D&AD Annual look like a book of spells and allude to the magic and alchemic projects that lie in it," explain front cover designers Técha Noble and Emma Price. "We also wanted to treat the book as an object, so that the image reads differently depending on where you are in relation to the object.

"This strategy of image making, which we’ve used throughout various projects, destabilises the ontological form and extends the physicality of the body using cheap tricks. We like to make images that amuse us." Take a look at some snippets from the annual below.

What are your favourite projects of the year? Let us know in the comments box below!