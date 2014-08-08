Print campaign plays with the food chain

The intricate design of these print ads will blow you away

In these days of digital media such as viral videos, it's easy to overlook the power of print. But it's as relevant as ever, print ads, whether in the form of small scale magazine ads or massive pieces of billboard advertising. And these gorgeous, intricate print ads showcase a range of knives in a way that takes your breath away.

Created by Brazilian designer Andre Blanco, the ads play cleverly with the idea of the food chain. We love the way Blanco has placed each animal in the clutches of another, seamlessly bringing together the advertisement in a gorgeous and creative way. Take a look at the rest of the advertisement series below and be blown away.

