New Saatchi & Saatchi monochrome ad is photographic poetry

Click the ad to see it full size and read the poetry

Brazilian-based advertising agency F / Nazca Saatchi & Saatchi have created this distinctive black and white print ad for the Leica M-Monochrom (Typ 246), a digital camera that only takes black and white pictures.

Taking its lead from the product itself, this colour-free ad highlights how the camera will record poetic photographic images that release the user from the prison of colour.

It remains to be seen if the camera will catch on in a world of easily applied Instagram filters, but with this amazing ad backing it, this surely isn't the last we've seen of the Leica M-Monochrom.

Like this? Read these!