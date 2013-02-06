Big, bold & joyous: Sagmeister & Walsh's new ad campaign

If you haven't already come across the work of Sagmeister & Walsh, then you're in for a creative treat. Founded by Stefan Sagmeister and Jessica Walsh, the agency boasts some of the finest talent available.

Based in New York City, the design firm creates identities, commercials, websites, apps, films, books, and objects for clients, audiences and themsevles.

This giant typographic hair piece was built and photographed in a garage space

Having already worked with the likes of Universal Music, Adobe, BMW, and The New York Times, Sagmeister & Walsh are at the top of their art directing game. Here, we witness the SS13 campaign for Beirut luxury department store Aizone.

Sagmeister & Walsh have been creating campaigns for the store since 2010, with a focus on only black and white executions. This time, they decided to mix things up and add a splash of colour.

This calligraphic inspired type used light instead of a brush

As this Spring campaign is the first using colour, the firm felt that bright, bold powders would be an appropriate and fun way to introduce colour to the brand. Inspired by the Holi Festival of Colour, the festival takes place every year in India in celebration of Spring.

For the men's image, Sagmeister & Walsh hired a talented light painting artist to create calligraphic inspired type using light instead of a brush. There is also a giant typographic hair piece that was built and photographed in a garage space.

Behind the scenes of the photography shoot

Whilst Sagmeister & Walsh took care of the art direction, Creative Bloq favourite Henry Hargreaves worked as the photographer on the project. If you'd like to see more imagery from the campaign, you can visit the Sagmeister & Walsh official site.

What do you think of this colourful new direction? Let us know in the comments box below!