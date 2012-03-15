They're going to Wembley!

Creatives from some of the UK's top advertising agencies will be kicking off against one another in a football tournament tomorrow night in Wembley. Entitled The Pitch, the competition will see teams from Poke, AKQA and The BD Network playing against one another, and against advertising students from around the country.

The Albion agency have tasty skills up front

The Pitch was organised by a group of students from the University for the Creative Arts who have called themselves The Orchard. They're hoping to raise funds for their degree show in May and came up with the idea for the tournament. By branding themselves as The Orchard, and branding the tournament as The Pitch, they're using the event to practice their promotional skills. Their passing, tackling and scoring prowess remains to be seen.

Charlotte Hugh, Danny Pallett and Benjamin Brassett have been the driving force behind it all. "I think one of the reasons advertising agencies were keen to take part was because we tapped into their competitive nature," says Brassett. "Usually, agencies compete against each other to win client pitches, so I think offering them the chance to compete on more friendly terms, playing football on the real pitch, got agencies very excited."

BD Network get to be Brazil apparently

To get various agencies to send teams, the young creatives went to their studios and pitched the idea to them. They gave the tournament an identity by printing The Pitch onto astroturf matts which were presented to each agency. By meeting industry professionals and playing against them, the students hope to build relationships with potential future employers and boost their opportunities later on. "I really hope holding this event will help us break into the industry. It’s not just about getting people to attend our event and raising money. It’s about demonstrating what we’re capable of and putting our creative and promotional skills to the test," says Brassett.

For his part, Benjamin Brassett hopes to go on to become an art director. He designed The Pitch's website and feels digital is one of his strong areas. However going carefully into the tackle against potential future employers would be wise.

The first match kicks off at 6pm at Goals Wembley and specators are welcome. Go along and cheer for your favourite agency, or for the perennial underdogs, the students.