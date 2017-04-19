Pro tips for illustrators

When it comes to illustration, practise most definitely makes perfect. Thankfully, there are number of brilliant Illustrator tutorials around to help you along the way, including this brilliant series of free fashion illustration mini-tutorials from creative hub Train to Create and artist Miss Led.

Each mini-tutorial video contains fashion illustration tips and techniques – including materials, manipulating colour and shape, drawing hair and clothes, watercolour and digital options – all carefully selected for you from the complete two-hour Miss Led Illustration For Fashion Video Course.

01. Materials – Part one

In this tutorial, Miss Led reveals her favourite tools, including pencils, paper, erasers and tracing paper.

02. Manipulating colour and shape

Here Miss Led talks about her compositional style and how to add another dynamic to your illustrations.

03. Drawing hair and clothes

Observing shadows and highlights will really help and inform where you place your guides. Miss Led reveals top techniques for drawing hair and why you should try not to get carried away with detail.

04. Materials – Part two

Miss Led talks acrylic inks and and paint pens, which blend together harmoniously to create bold colour.

05. Watercolour

Here Miss Led reveals the importance of testing how the paper you are using responds to the medium you are working with.

06. Digital options

Scanners, muted colours, levels and hue and saturation are all covered here.

Want to know more? Miss Led's full two-hour Illustration for Fashion video tutorial is available now. You can also register your interest in the Illustration for Fashion community for more free resources.

Related articles: