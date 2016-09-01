How your desk job is affecting your health – and how to improve it

Whether you spend your day in a studio or working from home, chances are if you're at a desk all day, you could be doing your body some serious harm. With working at a computer posing a risk for both your body and mind, it's important to know what you can do to alleviate the strain.

In this video from Elite Daily, the various consequences of a sedentary working day are highlighted. From bacteria on keyboards to dirty recycled office air, it seems that danger lurks in all aspects of office life.

It isn't all doom and gloom though, as the short video highlights the simple measures everyone can take to combat these threats. Even just popping out of the office for 20 minutes can be enough to refresh your brain and perk you up. Just be sure to do it when the time is right. To find out how else you can protect yourself in the office or at home, be sure to watch the video.