Keep your computer safe when using new tools with a VPN

As designers and artists, we routinely try out new tools online in search of things that will improve our workflow. But what happens when you download a new program that appears to be illegitimate or even malicious? By using a VPN (virtual private network) when trying out new tools and programs, you can help protect your computer so that it’s ready to work when you are.

Most VPN service providers offer services globally and thus charge in US Dollars rather than in local currencies, so we've listed pricing in USD for the sake of simplicity. Bear in mind that when you click through to the actual deals, you may find the prices automatically displayed in pounds, or whatever your native currency may be.

Here are some VPNs to consider when downloading new tools and utilities:

01. IPVanish – from $62.28 a year

This VPN is geared towards users looking for the fastest experience. It provides excellent download speeds, thanks to having over 40,000 shared IPs and more than 500 servers across 60 locations. IPVanish is also privacy-oriented and the company keeps no logs of its user traffic. This service also offers a seven-day money-back guarantee for those looking to try it out.

02. KeepSolid VPN Unlimited – just $39 a year

This service offers a seven-day free trial for users looking to get started with a VPN. KeepSolid is also competitively priced, and comes with a well-designed PC client that displays both your real and virtual IPs, as well as the days left until your plan expires. This VPN even offers an ‘infinity’ lifetime subscription for $149.99.

03. Windscribe – only $24 for two years

Windscribe is now offering new customers the chance to sign up for a two-year plan for just $24. This VPN offers unlimited bandwidth for all your downloads and comes with supported for unlimited devices as well. Windscribe has servers in 45 locations and supports Windows, Mac, Linux, Android and a number of other platforms.