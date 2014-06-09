Graphic designers attempt world's longest hug

We're big fans of Ideas by Music at Creative Bloq. A young, independent, award-winning multi-disciplinary creative studio based in Manchester, UK, they're responsible for some outstanding work, not to mention an innovative website that lets you wander around their offices 'Google Street View'-style.

So we're intrigued to hear that two designers from the studio, Olly Wigglesworth and Jon Bland, will attempt to break the world record for hugging this evening, from 4.30pm onwards, at the city's Piccadilly Station.

Ideas By Music are putting their weight behind National Carers Week

The attempt to smash the record by cuddling for over 27 hours is being undertaken as part of National Carers Week, which is raising awareness of the 6.5million unpaid carers in the UK.

Ideas by Music are asking people to show their support by posting a photo ‘selfie’ of you and a loved one hugging on social media #Hugselfie and texting WWTN30 with the amount you wish to donate. All donations will go to Manchester Carers Centre.