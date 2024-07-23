I can’t help but cringe at Elon Musk’s AI fashion show

X overlord Elon Musk has shared a bizarre AI video featuring world leaders, tech bosses and himself (obviously) parading the catwalk. Claiming it was "High time for an AI fashion show", Musk's unexpected clip bemused and disturbed his followers, providing us with yet another trivial use for AI.

Sometimes an AI video comes along that momentarily cures my existentialism about the rise in artificial intelligence – this being one of them. For every shockingly good AI art generator, there's a mountain of weird AI-generated schlock that comes along with it. While I personally find Elon's AI catwalk clip a little cringe, I appreciate the humble reminder that AI can be a tool for frivolous fun.

High time for an AI fashion show pic.twitter.com/ra6cHQ4AAuJuly 22, 2024

First uploaded by YouTube creator Interdimensional TV, the video was originally titled "Runway of Power." It features world leaders such as Pope Francis, Vladamir Putin and Kim Jong Un, alongside tech giants Zucc, Tim Cook and Bill Gates. Even a wheelchair-bound Joe Biden makes an appearance alongside presidential candidate Kamala Harris in a campaign-inspired two-piece. Of course, Elon also makes a cameo, appearing scantily clad in some 'X' branded underwear, before transforming mid-strut into a futuristic Tesla space suit.

"Thanks I hate it," one follower replied. "The video I didn’t know I needed," another added, sharing a screenshot of Canadian President Justin Trudeau in a Maple Leaf dress. "Wow!! That was pretty good.. disturbing but good," a conflicted commenter responded.

Runway of Power - YouTube Watch On

This isn't Elon's first foray into the world of AI, his Grok AI chatbot for X ruffled some feathers when it initially launched for its sarcastic 'based' responses. Since the rapid rise in AI technology, creatives have grown frequently frustrated with its potential threat to careers. In response, the 'Human Intelligence' logo trend is a glorious rebuttal of AI art that'll restore your faith in the power of human creativity.