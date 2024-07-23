I can’t help but cringe at Elon Musk’s AI fashion show

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and The Pope take to the catwalk.

Elon Musk walking an AI fashion show
(Image credit: Interdimesional TV)

X overlord Elon Musk has shared a bizarre AI video featuring world leaders, tech bosses and himself (obviously) parading the catwalk. Claiming it was "High time for an AI fashion show", Musk's unexpected clip bemused and disturbed his followers, providing us with yet another trivial use for AI.

Sometimes an AI video comes along that momentarily cures my existentialism about the rise in artificial intelligence – this being one of them. For every shockingly good AI art generator, there's a mountain of weird AI-generated schlock that comes along with it. While I personally find Elon's AI catwalk clip a little cringe, I appreciate the humble reminder that AI can be a tool for frivolous fun.

