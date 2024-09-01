Playground may be the simplest AI image generator yet

News
By
published

And it's aiming directly for part of Adobe and Canva's market.

Images generated in Playground AI image generator
(Image credit: Playground AI)

You may be wondering by now how many AI image generators the market can possibly sustain, but the competition for top place is showing no sign of abating just yet. After the entry of Flux, Google Imagen 3 and Ideogram 2, now comes Playground.

But Playground is an AI image generator that approaches things in a different way. And it appears to be aiming directly at the kind of user who might like Adobe Express or Canva.

Image 1 of 9
Screenshot from Playground AI image generator
(Image credit: Joe Foley / AI-generated using Playground AI image generator)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles