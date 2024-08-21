Google just dropped the most impressive AI image generator yet

Imagen 3 is already blowing minds.

AI-generated image by Google Imagen 3
Prompt: Elephant amigurumi walking in savanna, a professional photograph, blurry background (Image credit: Google)

While it might seem like we've been given more than enough AI image generators, for better or worse, new models are popping up all the time. Last week we say Elon Musk's X roll out a chaotic new version of Grok AI, and now Google has unveiled yet another image model that it claims is even more effective than its rivals.

Google claims that Imagen 3 is capable of "generating images with even better detail, richer lighting and fewer distracting artifacts than our previous models," (and we were already impressed with with Imagen 2. And it all boils down the model's much more comprehensive understanding of text prompts. 

Daniel John
Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

