Google’s “AI slop” invasion feels like the beginning of the end

News
By
published

Image search is no longer a reliable source.

Google image search results for &quot;baby peacock&quot;
(Image credit: @notengoprisa via X)

A Google image search screenshot has ruffled feathers online after it showed more AI-generated results than real-world examples of baby peacocks. Is it a little random? Yes, but the screenshot has sparked mass debate online, with many creatives calling for stricter rules for AI-generated search results to mitigate the spread of misinformation.

With so many AI image generators at our fingertips, it's natural that these artificially augmented pictures would seep their way into the wider web. Increasingly, we're seeing examples of AI being hijacked to spread misleading information, most recently in the ongoing presidential race, pointing to a wider issue with the regulation and labelling of AI-generated content.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles