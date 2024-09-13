Yellow opens access to groundbreaking AI Character Generator for DAZ Studio

The plug in aims to reduce the time and complexity involved in using AI characters.

A screenshot from Yellow AI character generator
(Image credit: Yellow)

The AI graphics company Yellow has opened public access to its AI Character Generator. The tools plugs into into DAZ Studio (see our pick of the best 3D modelling software) to streamline the 3D character creation process for beginners and experienced 3D artists alike. 

Based on Yellow's YellowSculpt technology, the tool adds just a few extra settings to allow users to import AI-generated characters into the authoring tool to continue customising. And Anyone interested can now register to try it out in the beta.

