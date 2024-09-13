Yellow opens access to groundbreaking AI Character Generator for DAZ Studio

The AI graphics company Yellow has opened public access to its AI Character Generator. The tools plugs into into DAZ Studio (see our pick of the best 3D modelling software) to streamline the 3D character creation process for beginners and experienced 3D artists alike.

Based on Yellow's YellowSculpt technology, the tool adds just a few extra settings to allow users to import AI-generated characters into the authoring tool to continue customising. And Anyone interested can now register to try it out in the beta.

Introducing the Daz Studio AI Character Shape Generator by Yellow - YouTube

Yellow's AI Character Generator aims to allow users to reduce the time spent on complex manual adjustments to 3D characters while still allowing full creative control, whether it's for quick iterations or detailed customisations. You can view Yellow's tutorial below.

Yellow Character Shape Generator for Daz Studio - Tutorial - YouTube

Yellow says that despite the speed, results are high quality with clean topology that integrates seamlessly with existing assets, providing artists with a versatile and efficient toolkit for character design within the Daz Studio toolset. It also says its AI ensures ethical use with no concerns over authorship because it was trained only on Daz Original Character Shapes.

You can register for the beta at www.daz3d.com/yellow