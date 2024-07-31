Zuckerberg and Huang: I'm still not convinced by their vision for AI

Meta's AI doppelgangers and Nvidia's James sound like the metaverse all over again.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang swapped jackets and sat down for a fireside chat at SIGGRAPH 2024 on Monday, sharing their vision for the future of AI. It emerged that they have a lot in common, both imagining a future where every company, and even individual social media creators, will have an AI assistant or chatbot.

But while some of that vision sounds beneficial, or at least inevitable, I'm not entirely convinced that it's something most people want or need.

