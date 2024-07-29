SIGGRAPH 2024: highlights from day one of this year's conference

From Pixar wigs to exoskeletons for mixed reality.

SIGGRAPH 2024 kicked off yesterday (28 July) at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver with big-name talks and demonstrations on computer graphics, production, animation, gaming and new technologies.

Highlights so far have included tech ware for mixed reality experiences in the Emerging Technologies, Pixar wigs, and glimpses of research into everything from GPU-accelerated Rendering of Vector Brush Strokes to directable fractal self-similarity.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

