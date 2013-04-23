8-bit animation captures a 90s childhood

Remember a time of velcro high-tops, NES and Space? A time when summer holidays flew by, when the X-Files scared you half-to-death and MTV played music videos? Animation Domination High Def certainly do and they've made this brilliant 8-bit animation to celebrate the wonders of the 1990s.

'Remember When' sees references to favourites such as The NeverEnding Story, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle ice-creams, Double Dare and cereals that actually contained prizes. We don't know about you, but this fun 8-bit adventure had us longing for a time when we had little cares in the world.

ADHD is a block of animation airing Saturday nights on US channel FOX, starting on July 27. The animations are already causing quite a stir on the internet and it's easy to see why. Their cheeky take on the woes of today show us that we should remember not to take ourselves so seriously.

What do you miss most about the '90s? Let us know in the comments box below!