Cinematic trailer released for Angry Bird Star Wars

If you don't know what Angry Birds is, or you don't know what Star Wars is, then you've either been living in a hole in the ground or you're really, really determined to avoid all popular culture.

For the rest of you, here's the cinematic trailer released by Rovio to promote the new Angry Birds Star Wars game, which is now available to download on iOS, Google Play, PC, Amazon, Mac and Windows 8.

Aren’t you a little short for a stormtrooper?

The trailer pays tribute to events at the start of Star Wars Episode 4, featuring diminutive, feathered versions of all the main characters, as well as the Death Star, the Millennium Falcon and more.

Over three and a half-minutes, it parodies in iconic scenes from the movie such as the Luke's first meeting with Han Solo and the fight at the cantina.

The farce is strong in this one

There's no dialogue - just a lot of bird-like squawking - which unfortunately means we don't get to hear anyone say: "These are not the birds you are looking for".

But Star Wars fans will know what's going on (and spot the in-jokes and minor characters) whereas anyone else can just enjoy the Angry Bird craziness, which is every bit as inspired as the Lego Star Wars mashups of recent years.

