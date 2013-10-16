Animation celebrates 75 years of Superman

Superman is one of the world's best loved superheroes, with Man of Steel proving to be one of the best 3D movies of 2013. First appearing in DC Comics in June of 1938, Superman has been gracing our screens and pages for a mammoth 75 years.

Here, Man of Steel director Zack Snyder From and Superman: The Animated Series' Bruce Timm, this short animation follows Superman through the ages from his first appearance on the cover of Action Comics #1 to Henry Cavill in this year's Man of Steel.

Produced by Warner Bros, the animation is a fitting homage to an iconic character. The clever editing allows you to follow Superman as he flies through his variations and proves that when something is done right, it will almost certainly stand the test of time.

Check out DC Comics' official list of annotations.

Like this? Read these!

The best 3D movies of 2013

Discover what's next for Augmented Reality

Download free textures: high resolution and ready to use now

What did you make of the animated tribute? Let us know in the comments box below!