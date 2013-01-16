Creative apprenticeships: what you need to know

Is an apprenticeship the best way to break into the creative industries? Richard Thompson thinks so.

Thompson, junior assistant producer at Twofour Digital, is the former digital media apprentice featured in a new film by the National Apprenticeship Service. The short was created to encourage more young people into apprenticeships within the creative industries.

Also extolling the virtues of apprenticeships are: Luke Boatright, junior art director on BBC's the One Show; Lydia Cobb, a studio assistant at Seven Springs Studios; and Selene Shaw, a marketing assistant at Diversity in Visual Arts.

“Providing opportunities for young people from a range of backgrounds to enter the creative industries is vital to keeping the sector vibrant and fresh," says Creative Skillset CEO Dinah Caine. "Apprenticeships offer young people the opportunity to build skills, experience and contacts in this competitive and fast-paced sector."

David Way, chief executive of the National Apprenticeship Service, added: “With Apprenticeships now available in many of the creative industries, there has never been a better time to become an apprentice and get the skills and experience you need to really make a mark in this competitive industry.

"We hope young people will see the film and be inspired to explore what an Apprenticeship could do for them.”