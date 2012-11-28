Quirky animation throws some shapes

Robert Wallace is a director, animator, illustrator and maths enthusiast based in London. He as previously worked at Special Problems as a designer/animator, as well as directing videos and commercials.

Trance mutation

His latest video, 'Dead Head' features hypnotic, illustrated geometric shapes that went brought to life, really showcase his talents. The audio track created by Rory Harnden is the perfect accompianment to the video, as the animation moves in time.

With many claiming that the video leaves them in a trance - we couldn't agree more! The colours and execution of this creation is animation at its best.

