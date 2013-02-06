Greenpeace fishing animation floats our boat

Campaigns from Greenpeace always make an impact. The global campaign organisation is passionate about protecting the Earth and its latest campaign showcases the troubles facing small, independent British fishermen. That's where THIS IS Studio come in, with this stunningly well-executed animation.

Talented team

THIS IS Studio is a multidisciplinary design practice based in London. Working with graphic design, branding, web and interactive design, and moving image, the studio have already worked with Harrods, Warner Brothers, and Nickelodeon.

This latest animation was produced in-house and co-directed with animator Bill Porter, with the script developed alongside Leo Murray and voiced by Alistair McGowan.

Greenpeace also has a Europe-wide campaign on the same issue, and Danish agency Stupid Studio has produced an equally brilliant animation to promote it:

