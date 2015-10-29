How to get mentored by Don Bluth

Some of the classic Don Bluth animations of yesteryear

The first man to take on Disney, long before Dreamworks was a twinkle in Spielberg's eye, Don Bluth is a true animation legend. His eponymous company was behind classic features including The Secret of NIMH (1982), An American Tail (1986), The Land Before Time (1988), All Dogs Go to Heaven (1989), Anastasia (1997) and his last film, Titan A.E (2000).

Now he's making a return to the world of hand-drawn animation with a Kickstarter campaign to bring his 1983 video game Dragon’s Lair to the big screen. But what really caught our eye amongst the Kickstarter rewards was the possibility of getting mentored by the man himself.

For a mere $5,000, 16 budding animation students and enthusiasts can get to take part in a five-day masterclass on animation taught by Don Bluth. You'll also get a bunch of other goodies such as a credit on the film and a caricature image of yourself.

If that's too rich for your blood, or you can't attend the masterclass, you could alternatively opt for an online instructional lesson (limited to 24 people), again with Don Bluth, for $750.

Just $750 can get you a live mentoring session with Don Bluth himself

Finally, if you want Bluth all to yourself, then $10,000 will get you dinner with the great man, along with legendary animation Gary Goldman.

Check out the Kickstarter campaign here. And if you decide to take up any of these rewards, we'd love to know how you get on: let us know via Twitter or the comments section below this post.

