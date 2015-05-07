How to get a job at Disney

The annual FMX conference is in full swing and recruitment was one of the key topics on day two. One team everyone wanted to hear from was Walt Disney Animation Studios, who gathered a huge audience as they revealed what it's like to work at the infamous studio and provided some top tips on how to land a job there.

Located just 30 minutes north of Disneyland, California, the studio has an employee head count of 850, who have has just completed its 54th feature animation with Big Hero 6. The team are currently working on production of its 55th and 56th, Zootopia and Moana, due for release in Spring and Fall 2016 respectively.

So how do you become part of the team? Here are some top tips to help you land that dream Disney job...

01. Create a profile

The Walt Disney website allows you to create a profile and upload your work at any time, regardless of whether they have any openings. Create a profile to express your interest in the company, upload your work and keep it up-to-date.

02. The 15-second rule

Adhere to a 15-second rule when uploading your work. When you consider how many applications these guys receive, you need to get their attention quickly. Any longer than 15 seconds and you've lost your audience. Upload work you're proud of rather than every piece you've ever created.

03. Student programme

Walt Disney Studios have a student programme, which is open to recent graduates (within three years of graduation). This is 3-12 month paid position, in which applicants get one-to-one mentoring from exisiting employees. A great way to get your foot in the door.

04. Summer programmes

The studio offers two summer programmes for interested applicants. First up is an 8-10 week programme, open to anyone, which takes a multidisciplinary approach, introducing artists to every part of Disney's pipeline and artistic roles. Successful applicants are then able to return to school to fill in any blanks they may need to work on, or develop skills to work on a role favoured during the programme.

There's also a summer technical internship on offer for graduates doing the relevant research. An 8-13 week programme, this also offers one-to-one mentoring with the technical team at Disney, and the chance to test highly experimental ideas in a low-risk environment.

05. International applications

Don't let living outside the US put you off applying. The studio has a number of visa options available and, if they want you, they'll do their best to you through those big American doors.

