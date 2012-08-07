Make your own mini Monty Python movie

The Animate Chapman competition has ostensibly been created to promote the launch of A Liar’s Autobiography – The Untrue Story of Monty Python’s Graham Chapman - a 3D feature film about the comic actor, which will debut at the Toronto International Film Festival in November 2012.

To enter the competition all you have to do is register at the Animate Chapman website and then build your animation around one of eight downloadable audio clips from various stages of Graham Chapman's life.

Almost any animation style is possible - just make sure you upload your movie in time for the new extended deadline of Tuesday 1 January 2013.

Animate Chapman: what happens next?

Competition organisers say that 10 winners will be chosen in total, one of which will chosen by a Facebook audience vote.

If you're lucky enough to be one of the lucky few you will receive a copy of Adobe CS6 Production Premium and have your movie featured on both PythonLine and on the Monty Python YouTube channel. Your animation may even appear as an extra on the DVD release of A Liar’s Autobiography – The Untrue Story of Monty Python’s Graham Chapman.

About the film

A Liar’s Autobiography – The Untrue Story of Monty Python’s Graham Chapman tells the fascinating, funny and occasionally tragic story of Chapman using 17 different animation styles from over 14 animators. Featured animation studios are: A for Animation, ArthurCox, Beakus, Cake, Made Visual Studio, Mr & Mrs, Not To Scale, Peepshow, Sherbet, Steven Lall, Superfad, Treat Studios, Trunk and Tundra, so your animation will be in illustrious company.

The Animate Chapman competition is sponsored by Adobe along with the film distributors Brainstorm Media (USA), Entertainment One (Canada), EPIX and Trinity (UK).