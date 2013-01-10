Malaria: amazing Django Unchained inspired short

Sometimes, concentrating on just one creative discipline is not enough. In the short film above, you'll witness an array of various techniques that bring this Western-inspired story to life.

Taking their time

Created by Edson Oda, 'Malaria' tells the story of Fabiano; a young Mercenary who is hired to kill Death. The film was originally created to be entered into the Django Unchained Emerging Artist contest but due to time restrictions and crew limitations, the film actually took 6 months to complete. And boy, was it worth it!

This short film combines the creative techniques of origami, kirigami, time-lapse, nankin illustration as well as comic book inspired themes and Western Cinema. More is more in this case!

Like this? Read these!

If you've seen any inspiring videos recently, let us know in the comments box below!