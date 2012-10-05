Horrorgami: where art meets papercraft meets scary movies

Kirigami is essentially origami with scissors, which doesn't sound scary at all. But when it's in the hands of London-based designer/artist Paper Dandy, and you throw the theme of horror movies into the mix, you end up with something horryfyingly good.

The scariest house in movies? We think so. It's The Shining

Horrorgami is Paper Dandy's first exhibition, and showcases 13 buildings of famous locations from classic horror movies (including The Shining, Psycho, The Exorcist and more!).

One piece of A4

Each piece in the Horrorgami exhibtion is made from a single piece of A4, with no gluing or other materialsd. Each piece has a limited edition of 13, and comes in a back-lit disp-lay case for maximum fear factor.

All of this was achieved with a single piece of A4. Amazing!

"Horror movies have been a hugely important part of my life," says Dandy. "Growing up, my elder brother and I were very different characters but the one thing that really bonded us was our love of horror films."

Spiritual experience

"I first began making Kirigami models in October 2011," he continues. "Then in 2010, a friend arranged for me to be shown around my favourite building of all time: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Ennis House, which was used as the exterior to both Deckard’s apartment in Blade Runner and to the mansion in House on Haunted Hill.

"I wanted to make my friend something to show my gratitude. Creating a replica of the house from paper seemed like the perfect way to mirror the fragility of the building itself [which had fallen into serious disrepair]. At the same time, I set about making a model of my other favourite house of all time: The Addams Family mansion, in particular that from the 1993 film."

One of the first buildings from Paper Dandy was the Adams Family mansion

Previously working as a designer and art director under the Pixel Dandy moniker, we asked Paper Dandy why he chose to move into this unusual artform.

Seven-year itch

"I guess it was the seven-year itch," exaplins Paper Dandy. "I do think now why didn't I do it earlier. When I started making buildings in the very little spare time I had, it really ignited something in me. I felt like I'd rediscovered a creative curiosity that I hadn't realised I'd lost."

You'll bloody love this Amityville Horror house. Get it? Bloody love it, yeah

Advice for young designers

The jump from jobbing designer into the art world has its obvious pitfalls, but for those people looking to mix design and art work, Paper Dandy has some advice.

"Go freelance. It gives you the flexibility to take time when you need it to work on your own projects. And while you're at all these different agencies talk to as many people as you can. Someone will always know someone who'll know about that thing you need to know."

The exhibition will run at Gallery One-And-A-Half from November 1st for two weeks.

Watch the origins video: