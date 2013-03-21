Topics

Monochrome animation gets creative with contrast

By Illustration  

Not About Us is a game of contrasts – light and darkness, black and white, a man and a woman. Watch this award-winning animation now.

Animation inspiration can be had from all kinds of techniques; whether it be 2D, 3D, hand-drawn or digitally produced. This beautiful black and white creation from illustrator and animator Michael Frei had us from the very beginning.

The symbolically approached film invites us to ponder the question: do contrasts attract or not? If we have a counterpart in a parallel world, can we meet and become entwined in another world? Or are we supposed to maintain the universe in balance?

Receiving plenty of praise from across the animation award boards, Not About Us gained a special mention in the category of student film at last year's AniFest, as well as the jury's special mention at the Animated Dreams Festival. And it's easy to see why - this illustrated paper-influenced animation is a must-see.

Like this? Read these!

Have you seen an inspiring animation online? Let us know about it in the comments box below!

See more Illustration articles

Related articles