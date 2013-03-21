Monochrome animation gets creative with contrast

Animation inspiration can be had from all kinds of techniques; whether it be 2D, 3D, hand-drawn or digitally produced. This beautiful black and white creation from illustrator and animator Michael Frei had us from the very beginning.

The symbolically approached film invites us to ponder the question: do contrasts attract or not? If we have a counterpart in a parallel world, can we meet and become entwined in another world? Or are we supposed to maintain the universe in balance?

Receiving plenty of praise from across the animation award boards, Not About Us gained a special mention in the category of student film at last year's AniFest, as well as the jury's special mention at the Animated Dreams Festival. And it's easy to see why - this illustrated paper-influenced animation is a must-see.

Like this? Read these!

The best 3D movies of 2013

Discover what's next for Augmented Reality

Download free textures: high resolution and ready to use now

Have you seen an inspiring animation online? Let us know about it in the comments box below!