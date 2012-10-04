New Dreamworks movie The Croods gets a trailer!

Don't forget to check out:

The 20 best 3D movies for 2012

Directed by Kirk De Micco and Chris Sanders, the latest Dreamworks movie The Croods finally gets a trailer. Hotly tipped to be one of the 3D movie hits of next year, the film is due for release in March 2013.

Telling the tale of the world's first prehistoric family, Dad Grug (Nicolas Cage) keeps his family in check by never letting them leave their trusted cave. However, when curious teenage daughter Eep (Emma Stone) goes beyond the walls of her home, the Croods discover that there’s a world beyond their musty hovel.

The animation team

The team behind The Croods are an extremely impressive bunch. Senior animator Jamaal Bradley has worked on the likes of Puss in Boots and Tangled whilst senior character animator Dave Hardin showed off his skills on Alice in Wonderland and I Am Legend.

From the looks of the trailer, this looks like it could be Dreamworks' most impressive animation to date. Just check out those colours!

Are you excited to see The Croods? Let us know your thoughts in the comments box below!