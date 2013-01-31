Paperman: Disney's ground-breaking new short film

Released yesterday, this new short film from Disney has already created mass excitement. Entitled 'Paperman,' the short animation is to be shown in cinemas just before Wreck-It Ralph. Having already bagged an Oscar nomination, Disney has done it again with this incredibly touching six-minute offering.

Using a minimalist black-and-white style, the short follows the story of a lonely young man in mid-century New York City, whose destiny takes an unexpected turn after a chance meeting with a beautiful woman on his morning commute.

Not only is this a heart-warming tale to warm even the coldest of hearts, Disney have also introduced a groundbreaking animation technique. Seamlessly merging hand-drawn and computer-generated animation, this could be an exciting new direction for the industry.

What do you make of the new animation technique? Let us know in the comments box below!