The Force is strong in this animation showreel

"I try not to think about the easiest route in animation," Oliver Sin says, "but instead about how I can get around the challenge in a more visually beautiful way."

As creative designer at digital agency Nerv, the graduate from University of the West of England was part of successful pitch to design the official mascot for the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Elsewhere, his animation and illustration skills have been employed by TV channel E4, free magazine Shortlist and animal charity the RSPCA. Sin’s 2013 showreel displays the full range of his talents – a playful and charming 90 seconds, awash with colour and full of slick transitions.

This article originally appeared in Computer Arts issue 217.

