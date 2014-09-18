Studio Ghibli brought into the real world with lifelike sculptures

Some of the sculptures are apparently over 12 ft high

Studio Ghibli are without a doubt, one of the most inspiring, creative and passionate movie makers out there. Telling tales of love, loss and friendship against beautiful backdrops of hand-drawn animation, their films have gone on to become classics. It's no wonder they've acquired millions of fans across the world.

It seems designers, animators and more class Studio Ghibli as inspirations, with 8-bit tributes, Simpsons' tributes and more. Now, the lucky people of South Korea will be able to witness their favourite Studio Ghibli characters in lifelike form thanks to an incredible new exhibition.

Also featuring small shadow box dioramas, the exhibition pays homage to the likes of Princess Mononoke, Howl's Moving Castle and My Neighbour Totoro. It's a wonderful tribute to an animation studio that'll forever live on in the hearts of anime enthusiasts.

[via Kotaku]

