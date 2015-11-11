Expand your networking horizons with free app

Compete for a half hour meeting with the Thirtymin app

Networking is an essential skill that every creative professional needs to master, as the saying goes 'it's not what you know, it's who you know.' Establishing connections is one of the biggest problems for creatives, but with Thirtymin you can easily arrange meetings with new people.

Designed to be 'the simplest way to book a 30-minute meeting with anyone, anywhere,' Thirtymin is an easy way to reach out to people you wouldn't usually get in touch with personally.

When opportunities are created by hosts, members with a complete profile submit a meeting request. Up to ten members can compete for any meeting, so it's important to pounce on any opportunity the second you see it.

Hosts then select who they find most interesting and let them know where to meet with a confirmation email. Unlucky applicants will have their request automatically cancelled and will be notified to try again with a different meeting.

Hosts can arrange either free or paid meetings. Famous people, influencers and experts are common users of the paid meeting option. Once a meeting is over, both the host and applicant can post public reviews of how it went.

Available to download now for Android and iOS, Thirtymin is free for users aged 18 and over.

