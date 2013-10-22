Seene makes 3D photography a snap

Let's be honest here: Seene's just the tiniest bit gimmicky. Luckily, though, it's a really excellent gimmick: it enables you to take 3D photographs, after a fashion.

Naturally it's not quite as simple as just pointing and shooting, but it's close. You pick a suitable subject - it needs to be well-lit and textured to work well, and the app simply won't play ball if you're trying to snap something that it can't cope with.

You then move the camera around your subject with the app's guidance until you've captured all the angles. Then you're almost immediately presented with a 3D scene that you can tilt on your iPhone to see it from assorted angles, or pan around with a mouse if you're viewing online. Like, hopefully, the example below.

If you're happy with the results you can then post it to the Seene site (and also to Twitter and Facebook) so that your friends can either look at it using the Seene app or through the Seene site (as long as they have a WebGL-capable browser.

How does it work? We're guessing Seene builds and textures a little 3D scene from what your iPhone's camera sees. It's extremely clever but not quite perfect; backgrounds tend to go wrong at extreme angles and easily get caught up in the geometry of the main subject, but that's just us being picky; it's a brilliant piece of technology that's great fun to play with.

But enough about our opinions; let's see what Sammy thinks! How do you feel about Seene, Sammy?

Key info

Works with: iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch

iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch Price: Free

Free Developer: Obvious Engineering

Obvious Engineering Version: 1.0.4

1.0.4 App size: 7.6 MB

7.6 MB Age rating: 12+

Words: Jim McCauley

