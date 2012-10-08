Swoosh through your photos in 3D with Cooliris

Just like the original Cooliris browser plug-in, this is a fun way to view your images - and it's free.

Cooliris's familiar 3D wall is smooth and intuitive, and you can share direct from the app

The name Cooliris might stir a memory - a few years ago, it was a web browser plugin that turned image galleries such as Flickr into impressive 3D walls of thumbnails that you could swoosh through. And here it is as an app where, frankly, it makes even more sense.

Immediate feedback

The swooshiness has lost none of its coolness, and feedback is even more immediate with touch control. It can hook into fewer services than the web plugin - just your local library, Facebook, Instagram, and a Google Image search - but it’s quick and intuitive to use.

You can add photos to a conversation and share them with friends - though the process is fiddly - a bit like iOS6’s Photo Streams.

Ultimately, it’s just a fun way to navigate photos, and we’d struggle to recommend it if it cost. But it’s free, so worth a download.

Key info