Good cause targets young creatives with £13K investment

We don't usually promote design competitions on Creative Bloq but this one seems worthy of our support. In an era of high youth unemployment, it's vital that young people are made aware of the opportunities available for apprenticeships. And who better to design such a Facebook app than young people themselves?

The UK's National Apprenticeship Service (NAS) is asking young people aged 16-24 to do just that. You don't have to build the app, just come up with a creative proposal, including project timeline and an itemised breakdown of estimated costs by 5pm Friday 24th May.

A panel of judges from the creative industries will then select a shortlist of the five best ideas, with each developer receiving £3,000 to develop their design into a prototype beta version.

Following testing, the most successful developer will then receive a further £10,000 to develop their app or game into a fully functioning product, which will be launched via the National Apprenticeship Service’s Facebook page in August.

Individuals and teams can enter the contest here.

Like this? Read these!