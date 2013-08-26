Ghostlab takes spirited approach to web testing

Ghostlab is a tool built by Swiss company Vanamco designed to help synchronise testing for web and mobile across multiple devices. It’s different from other testing tools in that you can synchronise more than just a page refresh over different devices.

Ghostlab allows for simultaneous clicks, scrolls and form inputs, which makes testing user flows realistic and simple. This means what you're testing is not the simple page load, but the full user experience.

Any JavaScript-enabled client can instantly connect to Ghostlab, with no setup required. Ghostlab keeps in touch with them to let them know of any changes that are relevant to them - be it after a few seconds, or after a few days.

Responsive design

“We chose a responsive design for Ghostlab because the website is a gateway to a product that advocates testing for cross-browser usability and designing for the mobile web,” explains Vanamco developer Andrew Dysart.

The design makes use of the best available space depending on the size of the destination viewport. On larger displays, the app icon appears adjacent to the title, download links and demo video on the left-hand side. On a smaller screen, the app icon appears above this text. This is achieved by making use of floats and widths to choreograph different layouts.