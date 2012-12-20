REVIEW: Clone Camera app for iPhone

Clone Camera lets you produce a 'photo' of a scene with the same person in it multiple times. It's simply a case of taking up to four photos of the same person in a different location, and then selecting the areas you want to stitch together into the final photo.
Selecting areas can feel a bit fiddly while you're doing it, but it works really well, and the results are impressive.
There are a couple of caveats: the final photo is fairly low-resolution, and it works best if you have a tripod, or can otherwise keep your device still. You can add filters at the end, but they're rather heavy-handed, and we couldn't find a way to remove them again.
Share your finished creations with Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or save photos to your Camera Roll.
Key info
- Price: Free
- Works with: iPhone, iPod Touch
- Version: 1.1
- App size: 23.7MB
- Developer: Peta Vision
- Age rating: 4+
This review originally featured in Tap! Magazine issue 24
