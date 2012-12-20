REVIEW: Clone Camera app for iPhone

Clone Camera lets you produce a 'photo' of a scene with the same person in it multiple times. It's simply a case of taking up to four photos of the same person in a different location, and then selecting the areas you want to stitch together into the final photo.

Selecting areas can feel a bit fiddly while you're doing it, but it works really well, and the results are impressive.

There are a couple of caveats: the final photo is fairly low-resolution, and it works best if you have a tripod, or can otherwise keep your device still. You can add filters at the end, but they're rather heavy-handed, and we couldn't find a way to remove them again.

Share your finished creations with Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or save photos to your Camera Roll.

Key info

Price: Free

Free Works with: iPhone, iPod Touch

iPhone, iPod Touch Version: 1.1

1.1 App size: 23.7MB

23.7MB Developer: Peta Vision

Peta Vision Age rating: 4+

This review originally featured in Tap! Magazine issue 24

Liked this? Read these!