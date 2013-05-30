REVIEW: Facetune for iPhone and iPod

The results are truly impressive, no doubt – but we were left feeling a little empty inside when we saw all of our facial flaws.

Embarrassed about your laughter lines? Feeling blue about those blemishes? Fear not, Facetune is here!

Grab a photo from your Camera Roll and start your makeover; you can remove unwanted freckles, blemished skin or hide bags under the eyes with Smooth; reshape that wonky nose or misshapen jawline with, er, Reshape; and make subtle tweaks of colour using Tone.

The zoom is incredible - it allows you to see the individual pixels, meaning you can get everything looking perfect with precise detail. There are, of course, undo options, and a terrifying before- and-after button you can tap-and- hold.

Hide bags under the eyes and iron out wrinkles with Facetune's smooth tool

You can share results over Facebook, Twitter and Tumblr - if you dare.

You'll find this review, and many more, in Tap! Magazine issue 29.

Key info

Works with: iPhone, iPod Touch

iPhone, iPod Touch Price: $1.99/£1.49

$1.99/£1.49 Version: 1.0.2

1.0.2 App size: 32.8MB

32.8MB Developer: Lightricks Ltd

Lightricks Ltd Rating: 4+

