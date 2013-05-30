Topics

REVIEW: Facetune for iPhone and iPod

Iron out the wrinkles and throw those bags away! It’s time to discover the new and totally fake you.

By Review 

Our Verdict

The results are truly impressive, no doubt – but we were left feeling a little empty inside when we saw all of our facial flaws.

For

  • Incredible zoom for precise detail
  • Undo options and before-and-after images available
  • Creates impressive results

Against

  • Be prepared to realise all your facial flaws!

Embarrassed about your laughter lines? Feeling blue about those blemishes? Fear not, Facetune is here!

Grab a photo from your Camera Roll and start your makeover; you can remove unwanted freckles, blemished skin or hide bags under the eyes with Smooth; reshape that wonky nose or misshapen jawline with, er, Reshape; and make subtle tweaks of colour using Tone.

The zoom is incredible - it allows you to see the individual pixels, meaning you can get everything looking perfect with precise detail. There are, of course, undo options, and a terrifying before- and-after button you can tap-and- hold.

Hide bags under the eyes and iron out wrinkles with Facetune's smooth tool

Hide bags under the eyes and iron out wrinkles with Facetune's smooth tool

The results are truly impressive, no doubt - but we were left feeling a little empty inside when we saw all of our facial flaws. You can share results over Facebook, Twitter and Tumblr - if you dare.

You'll find this review, and many more, in Tap! Magazine issue 29.

Key info

  • Works with: iPhone, iPod Touch
  • Price: $1.99/£1.49
  • Version: 1.0.2
  • App size: 32.8MB
  • Developer: Lightricks Ltd
  • Rating: 4+

