REVIEW: Facetune for iPhone and iPod

Embarrassed about your laughter lines? Feeling blue about those blemishes? Fear not, Facetune is here!
Grab a photo from your Camera Roll and start your makeover; you can remove unwanted freckles, blemished skin or hide bags under the eyes with Smooth; reshape that wonky nose or misshapen jawline with, er, Reshape; and make subtle tweaks of colour using Tone.
The zoom is incredible - it allows you to see the individual pixels, meaning you can get everything looking perfect with precise detail. There are, of course, undo options, and a terrifying before- and-after button you can tap-and- hold.
The results are truly impressive, no doubt - but we were left feeling a little empty inside when we saw all of our facial flaws. You can share results over Facebook, Twitter and Tumblr - if you dare.
You'll find this review, and many more, in Tap! Magazine issue 29.
Key info
- Works with: iPhone, iPod Touch
- Price: $1.99/£1.49
- Version: 1.0.2
- App size: 32.8MB
- Developer: Lightricks Ltd
- Rating: 4+
Like this? Read these!
- How to create an app: try these great tutorials
- Free Photoshop actions to create stunning effects
- Free Photoshop brushes every creative must have!